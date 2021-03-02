Advertisement

Kangaroo escapes farm in small Alabama town

By WBRC staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC/Gray Media) - A kangaroo named Jack is loose in the small town of Winfield, Alabama.

Braxton Basinger works the crew that is transporting the critter to its buyers to Tennessee. While stopping at a farm in Winfield, where they planned to keep the kangaroo until Thursday, Basinger says the marsupial slipped through one of his worker’s hands and escaped.

Basinger said they transport exotic animals regularly, but they have limited experience with kangaroos. He said Tuesday morning that they have eyes on the kangaroo but are waiting for a vet to come out before approaching the animal. Basinger added there had been three prior unsuccessful attempts of recapturing the kangaroo.

Tiffany Perry sent video of the animal traveling down a roadway on Monday. She said the marsupial escaped from a farm near where she works. She tried to help catch him, but it hopped into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin William Zielinski
Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home
Rock River near the Jefferson Street Bridge
Men fishing on Rock River safe after being stuck on ice patch
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
There have been more foster care entries in the U.S. due to parents' drug use, a recent study...
Foster parents needed in Rockford

Latest News

Jamaican Reggae singer Bob Marley and his backing group The Wailers perform in front of an...
Bunny Wailer, reggae luminary and last Wailers member, dies
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, has died
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
LIVE: FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel
A huge iceberg that's bigger than New York City broke off near a UK base in Antarctica.
Iceberg bigger than NYC breaks off Antarctica
Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.
Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan’s privacy