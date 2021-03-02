Dramatic shift to much warmer pattern begins Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While February concluded on quite a mild note, temperatures regressed in a rather significant way on March’s opening day. High temperatures Monday didn’t even reach the 30° mark in some communities, and just barely reaching the freezing mark in Rockford.

March came in like a lion with high temperatures well below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Cold air’s presence here in the month of March is generally more temporary, due to the increasingly long days and increasingly strong sunlight. Those factors are chief contributors to the fact that March is our area’s fastest warming month. By month’s end normal highs surge into the mid-50s!

No month on the calendar warms more quickly than March does in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We won’t wait that long for 50s, though, as Canadian air’s residence here is only temporary. High pressure is to shift to the east of the Stateline Tuesday, which will swing winds back out of the southwest. Blowing over largely bare ground, these winds should quickly propel temperatures into the 40s, thanks also to the day’s unlimited sunshine that’s expected. With low temperatures Tuesday night only to fall into the upper 20s, the groundwork will have been laid for what could be our first 50s of the year Wednesday.

Warmer times lie ahead beginning Tuesday. Come Wednesday, our first 50s of 2021 are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Above normal temperatures are to continue through the end of the workweek and into the opening of the weekend, and it appears as though there are strong indications that a prolonged mild spell may take us through the vast majority of the month. That’s confirmed by numerous long-range model projections and echoed by our colleagues at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

There are signs that the milder air on tap here has staying power, perhaps extending through the month! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond this week’s tranquil pattern, however, things are to take a turn for the more active next week, and perhaps beyond. Above normal precipitation is also a good bet over the long haul.

There are signals that, beginning next week, the pattern may take a turn for the wetter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Warmer and wetter patterns can often be problematic as we enter the spring months, a time during which the prospects for severe weather are on the rise, especially in the presence of unseasonable warmth and elevated humidity. That’s why this week we’re joining our colleagues at the National Weather Service in observing Severe Weather Preparedness Week in the State of Illinois. Throughout the week, we’ll highlight several different severe weather topics, with a new element introduced in each of our evening broadcasts. A look at our “agenda” for the week’s coverage can be found below.

This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in the State of Illinois. We'll be discussing it in depth all week long. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Let’s start by discussing what exactly makes a storm severe. To be considered severe, a storm must produce one or more of the following. Obviously, a tornado makes a storm severe, as does a wind gust of 50 knots, or 58 miles per hour or greater. Lastly, a storm that’s producing hail one inch or larger in diameter, or the size of a quarter or larger, also meets the criteria.

For a storm to be severe, it must produce one or more of the following: a tornado, a 58+ mph wind gust, or 1" hail. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s also of significant importance we’re aware of the difference between Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings, as well as those between Tornado Watches, Warnings, and the extremely rare Tornado Emergency. As a rule, a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch indicates that there’s the POTENTIAL for severe weather or tornadoes. The issuance of a watch is a call to action to be alert and prepared, that damaging winds, large hail, or tornadoes are possible. While under a watch, it’s time to figure out how you plan on receiving warnings, as well as to check often for forecast updates.

When warnings are issued, it’s time to put your plan into action. That’s when damaging winds, large hail, or tornadoes are imminent or presently occurring. Shelter is to be taken immediately upon issuance of a warning.

A watch means to prepare for potentially severe weather, while warnings indicate that severe weather is imminent. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tornado Emergencies, while extremely rare, are issued occasionally. It’s in these situations that there’s a significant threat to human life as well as catastrophic damage.

It's important to know the difference between Tornado Watches, Warnings, and the extremely rare Tornado Emergency. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s no severe weather in our immediate forecast, as bright sun is to dominate all week long. However, it’s possible, if not likely you’ll hear sirens blaring Tuesday morning. At 10:00am, tornado drill messages will be sent out to followers of the National Weather Service on social media. While a test Tornado Warning will not be issued, communities that routinely test sirens on the first Tuesday of the month may still do so. This is a great opportunity to review your severe weather plan, and to check our NOAA Weather Radio’s batteries.

While a test tornado warning won't be issued Tuesday morning, a tornado drill message will be sent out by the National Weather Service on social media. Additionally, sirens may still sound at 10:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.