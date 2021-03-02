Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton received a COVID vaccine.

Dolly Parton said in a Tweet Tuesday, she received a dose of her own medicine.

According to the singer, she received the Moderna vaccine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Tuesday, March 2.

Dolly sang a tune encouraging those to receive a COVID vaccine. “Don’t be such a chicken squat, get out there and get a shot,” said Parton.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/JMPQb6zJWd — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.