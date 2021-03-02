Advertisement

Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine

The singer received a COVID vaccine.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton received a COVID vaccine.

Dolly Parton said in a Tweet Tuesday, she received a dose of her own medicine.

According to the singer, she received the Moderna vaccine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Tuesday, March 2.

Dolly sang a tune encouraging those to receive a COVID vaccine. “Don’t be such a chicken squat, get out there and get a shot,” said Parton.

