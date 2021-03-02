Discovery Center Museum expands hours for spring break

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center in Rockford is temporarily expanding its hours to provide more opportunities for families while their children are on Spring Break, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Hours:

Monday, March 22 to Sunday, March 28: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

Monday, March 29 to Thursday, April 1: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday, April 2 to Saturday, April 3: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 4: Closed

All guests must make advance reservations for 2-hour play sessions. Time between sessions will be used for enhanced cleaning and sanitization. Reservations can be made here or by phone at 815-963-6769. Face coverings will be required for all guests ages 5 and older and strongly encouraged for children younger than 5. Temperature checks and health screenings will be required of all guests and staff prior to museum entry.

The Association of Children’s Museums estimates that around 30 percent of all children’s museums across the country will permanently close as a result of COVID-19. By participating in any of the Discovery Center’s paid virtual programs, becoming a member, purchasing a gift certificate, or making a donation, the public is directly supporting Discovery Center’s mission and ongoing virtual education efforts, according to the announcement on Tuesday.

