Delivery truck rolls over in downtown Rockford, no major injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No major injuries were reported when a UPS truck veered and tipped over in downtown Rockford on Tuesday morning.

The UPS truck to veered and tipped over at the Jefferson intersection heading toward Davis Park when another driver disobeyed a traffic signal, according to officials on scene at 9:48 a.m.

Wyman Street is closed at the intersection, only minor bruising reported as an injury. The vehicle was brought back upright after being tipped over and was towed from the scene.

