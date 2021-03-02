Advertisement

Delivery truck rolls over in downtown Rockford, no major injuries

Wyman Street is closed at the intersection heading toward David Park.
Jefferson intersection heading towards Davis Park
Jefferson intersection heading towards Davis Park(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No major injuries were reported when a UPS truck veered and tipped over in downtown Rockford on Tuesday morning.

The UPS truck to veered and tipped over at the Jefferson intersection heading toward Davis Park when another driver disobeyed a traffic signal, according to officials on scene at 9:48 a.m.

Wyman Street is closed at the intersection, only minor bruising reported as an injury. The vehicle was brought back upright after being tipped over and was towed from the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin William Zielinski
Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home
Rock River near the Jefferson Street Bridge
Men fishing on Rock River safe after being stuck on ice patch
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
There have been more foster care entries in the U.S. due to parents' drug use, a recent study...
Foster parents needed in Rockford

Latest News

Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash
Hookah lovers could see lounges open up in Rockford over the next few months after a major...
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Some home buyers purchase sight unseen
Some home buyers purchase sight unseen