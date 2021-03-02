Advertisement

DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash

Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two...
Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two car crash involving a semi truck with a trailer.(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead and another is injured after a two car accident in DeKalb Monday night.

Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two car crash involving a semi truck with a trailer.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driver from Michigan disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection before crashing into a car driven by 62-year-old Cathy Hemmett of DeKalb along with passenger, 62-year-old Clifford Hemmett.

Clifford Hemmett was pronounced dead at the scene. Cathy Hemmett was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The semi truck driver was not injured. The accident is still under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colin William Zielinski
Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home
Rock River near the Jefferson Street Bridge
Men fishing on Rock River safe after being stuck on ice patch
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Home buying during pandemic
More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside
There have been more foster care entries in the U.S. due to parents' drug use, a recent study...
Foster parents needed in Rockford

Latest News

Hookah lovers could see lounges open up in Rockford over the next few months after a major...
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Rockford committee approves hookah ordinance
Some home buyers purchase sight unseen
Some home buyers purchase sight unseen
A much warmer pattern is on tap for the first several days of March, and quite likely well...
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 3/1/2021