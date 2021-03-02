DeKalb man killed in two vehicle crash

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead and another is injured after a two car accident in DeKalb Monday night.

Around 9 p.m. DeKalb Fire arrived to the area of Gurler Road and Route 23 for reports of a two car crash involving a semi truck with a trailer.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driver from Michigan disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection before crashing into a car driven by 62-year-old Cathy Hemmett of DeKalb along with passenger, 62-year-old Clifford Hemmett.

Clifford Hemmett was pronounced dead at the scene. Cathy Hemmett was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The semi truck driver was not injured. The accident is still under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.