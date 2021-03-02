Advertisement

Death investigation in Roscoe underway

There is no reason to believe the public is at risk, according to the Roscoe Police Department.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple local law enforcement agencies are investigating a death in Roscoe on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement is investigating the death at the U-Haul storage site off 251 and McCury Road as of 4 p.m. At least six police vehicles were at the scene.

There is one storage unit that is completely taped off and has been closed. There is no reason to believe the public is at risk, according to the Roscoe Police Department.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

