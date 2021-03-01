Advertisement

Sunday’s IceHogs game against the Monsters in Cleveland postponed

Rockford IceHogs
Rockford IceHogs(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WIFR) - For the second time this season, the IceHogs and Monsters will not play a game as scheduled. The American Hockey League announced that due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters, Sunday’s game against Rockford has been postponed.

The IceHogs played the Monsters in Cleveland Saturday night.

Rockford was supposed to host Cleveland for a pair to open the season, but due to health and safety concerns with the Monsters then, that two-game series was postponed and made up last Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 22 & 23), where the two-teams split the two games at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

No make-up date has been set for this latest postponement. Sunday was supposed to be the last time the Hogs faced the Monsters this season, closing out their four-game Central Division series.

The IceHogs now open a four-game homestand starting on Wednesday, March 3 against Grand Rapids.

