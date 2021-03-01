Stellantis laying off 150 employees from Belvidere plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Assembly Plant, where Jeep Cherokee SUV’s are made, is laying off 150 workers.

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep since the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group, confirmed the news on Feb. 23, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The Stellantis plant in Belvidere, Ill., is rebalancing its staffing levels as it realigns production to meet global demand for the Jeep Cherokee. Following a review of its operations, 150 people will be indefinitely laid off, starting Feb. 20. The Company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority,” according to the parent company.

The Belvidere plant, which over the years has produced a range of Plymouth, Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep models, is almost 5 million square feet on 280 acres. It was built in the 1960′s and employs 3,580 workers on two shifts, according to the company’s website.

It’s not clear precisely how Cherokee sales have performed recently. The company, as Fiat Chrysler, had been releasing sales on a quarterly basis, and issued its last sales release in January. Cherokee sales were off more than other Jeep models in 2020, which reflected the impact of the coronavirus pandemic throughout most of the year, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.