Advertisement

Stellantis laying off 150 employees from Belvidere plant

It’s not clear precisely how Cherokee sales have performed recently.
Stellantis
Stellantis(Stellantis)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Assembly Plant, where Jeep Cherokee SUV’s are made, is laying off 150 workers.

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep since the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot maker PSA Group, confirmed the news on Feb. 23, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“The Stellantis plant in Belvidere, Ill., is rebalancing its staffing levels as it realigns production to meet global demand for the Jeep Cherokee. Following a review of its operations, 150 people will be indefinitely laid off, starting Feb. 20. The Company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority,” according to the parent company.

The Belvidere plant, which over the years has produced a range of Plymouth, Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep models, is almost 5 million square feet on 280 acres. It was built in the 1960′s and employs 3,580 workers on two shifts, according to the company’s website.

It’s not clear precisely how Cherokee sales have performed recently. The company, as Fiat Chrysler, had been releasing sales on a quarterly basis, and issued its last sales release in January. Cherokee sales were off more than other Jeep models in 2020, which reflected the impact of the coronavirus pandemic throughout most of the year, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Rockford Police: Off-duty security guard shot in leg during birthday party
Gov. Pritzker signs bill extending benefits to first responders, essential workers
Wisconsin State Patrol badge
Rockford man arrested in Wisconsin after his 5th offense of driving under the influence
Man arrested after two hour standoff with police
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself in Meadow Trace home
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe

Latest News

Shooting arrests
Second man charged in Melrose Street shooting
Colin William Zielinski
Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home
There have been more foster care entries in the U.S. due to parents' drug use, a recent study...
Foster parents needed in Rockford
Gas prices are rising in part because of the bad weather conditions in Texas, which forced...
Illinois close to $3 per gallon of gas