Second man charged in Melrose Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old Rockford man has also been charged after a shooting on Feb. 24 on Melrose Street.

After further investigation, the 27-year-old, identified as Rashaun Jefferson, was taken into custody after he was released from the hospital. He was charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Rico Jefferson, 31, has already been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Rockford Police Department.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to the 1700 block of Melrose Street for a report of shots fired and a person laying on the ground. Upon arrival, witnesses said that the person left the scene. Officers were able to recover a firearm and several shell casings in the area.

A short time later, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year old man arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 31-year-old man, later identified as Jefferson, was treated and released, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Jefferson was charged, taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

If you have any further information on these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

