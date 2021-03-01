Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man who was arrested after he barricaded himself in his Rockford home for more than two hours Saturday was identified.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 7100 block of Meadow Trace. All residents exited the home except the suspect, 26-year-old Colin Zielinski, who refused to comply with officers, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He remained barricaded and uncooperative until he left the home at 1:25 p.m. Zielinski was then taken into custody and charged with domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic battery and resisting arrest.

