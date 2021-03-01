Advertisement

Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home

He remained barricaded and uncooperative until he left the home at 1:25 p.m.
Colin William Zielinski
Colin William Zielinski(Winnebago County Inmate Search)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man who was arrested after he barricaded himself in his Rockford home for more than two hours Saturday was identified.

Officers were sent to a residence in the 7100 block of Meadow Trace. All residents exited the home except the suspect, 26-year-old Colin Zielinski, who refused to comply with officers, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He remained barricaded and uncooperative until he left the home at 1:25 p.m. Zielinski was then taken into custody and charged with domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic battery and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Rockford Police: Off-duty security guard shot in leg during birthday party
Gov. Pritzker signs bill extending benefits to first responders, essential workers
Wisconsin State Patrol badge
Rockford man arrested in Wisconsin after his 5th offense of driving under the influence
Man arrested after two hour standoff with police
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself in Meadow Trace home
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe

Latest News

Shooting arrests
Second man charged in Melrose Street shooting
Stellantis
Stellantis laying off 150 employees from Belvidere plant
There have been more foster care entries in the U.S. due to parents' drug use, a recent study...
Foster parents needed in Rockford
Gas prices are rising in part because of the bad weather conditions in Texas, which forced...
Illinois close to $3 per gallon of gas