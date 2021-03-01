Rockford gas prices up 4.4 cents per gallon in past week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have gone up 4.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 139 stations in Rockford.

Gas prices in Rockford are 30.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 43.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy price reports.

The cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $2.64 per gallon as of Monday while the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 35 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.19 per gallon while the highest is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of $1 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“Gas prices continued to surge last week following cold weather related shutdowns in Texas, but going forward, the impact from the cold has likely run its course. However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “According to Pay with GasBuddy data, last week’s total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began as COVD-19 cases continue to drop and and Americans are filling up more. On the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50 percent lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up. To put it simply, demand is recovering much much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared. This week, OPEC will be meeting to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices, but will they increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy that’s seen oil demand jump? We’ll have to wait and see.”

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from a list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. GasBuddy data is accessible here.

