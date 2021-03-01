Advertisement

Foster parents needed in Rockford

There have been more foster care entries in the U.S. due to parents' drug use, a recent study...
There have been more foster care entries in the U.S. due to parents' drug use, a recent study found. / Source: (Canva)(WVLT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lutheran Social Services of Illinois is seeking foster parents in Rockford for children in need.

Research shows that single-family home placement, as opposed to residential and group homes, has the best outcomes for foster children, according to Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.

“You can make the difference in a vulnerable child’s life,” according to the announcement on Saturday morning.

You can call 888-322-5774 or visit the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois website for details.

