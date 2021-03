ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on scene of a water rescue on the Rock River near the Jefferson Street Bridge on Monday afternoon.

The fire department tweeted they were on scene at 2:13 p.m. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a water rescue on the Rock River near Jefferson Street Bridge. pic.twitter.com/sI9gX1Bl7Y — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 1, 2021

