Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday morning

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was critical of former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.(Source: CNN/file)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local Republican politician shares his views for the future of the party as he believes Former President Trump self-congratulated himself at the CPAC instead of recognizing that he lost  control of the House Senate and Presidency.

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins CBS’s Face The Nation Sunday morning. He says the Republican party has been living in fear as a way  to compel votes which will destroy the country. Kinzinger also shares his views of President Biden’s indirect actions against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman after approving the murder of Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I think there has to be some behind- the-scenes accountability. But keep in mind, once we start basically pushing and picking sides and all this, it’s a very complicated area. We have to show deep moral clarity, but be very careful in how we go forward because especially in the Middle East, things are really complicated.” Kinzinger said.

