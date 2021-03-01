Advertisement

Polar Plunge: Mayor Greg Jury and Sheriff Gary Caruana

It’s simple; take the plunge wherever you like, just do it by March 14.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Take the Plunge!

The 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge presented by GEICO is going virtual! This winter, it’s not WHERE you Plunge, or HOW you Plunge, but THAT you Plunge.

The Polar Plunge, like a lot of things, may look a little different this year. But that does not mean it can’t be one for the record books!

It’s simple; take the plunge wherever you like, just do it by March 14.

Donate to Aaron Wilson’s plunge page here or take the plunge yourself! Learn more by visiting www.plungeillinois.com for all of the chilly details.

