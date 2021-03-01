Online purchase scams now riskiest in wake of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More scams were perpetrated online and yielded the highest likelihood of financial loss in 2020, according to the Better Business Bureau on Monday.

This is likely connected to consumer habit shifts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; in a survey of over 5,000 individuals that reported scams to BBB. In 2020, 43.1 percent said they spent more time online due to the pandemic, and 57.1 percent said they purchased more online because of the pandemic.

The risk of financial loss also rose significantly in 2020. Nearly one of every two reports to BBB Scam Tracker (46.7 percent) noted a financial loss, with nearly two-thirds of reports (64.7 percent) resulting in financial loss being online purchase scams, which was the top riskiest scam in 2020. Online purchase scams were the most common scam reported to BBB, comprising 38.3 percent of all scam reports. Pet and PPE-related online purchase scams also spiked during the pandemic.

The Top 10 Riskiest Scams are:

1. Online Purchase (Top item – Pets)

2. Employment Scams

3. Fake Checks

4. Advance Fee Loan

5. Home Improvement

6. Romance Scams

7. Cryptocurrency

8. Tech Support

9. Travel- Vacation Scams

10. Investment Scams

“Scammers go where they feel they can best take advantage of people,” Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau said. “Not surprisingly, scams perpetrated online through websites and social media apps were the riskiest contact methods for all age groups in 2020 – including both young adults as well as older adults.”

Another way scammers take advantage of younger adults in particular is by utilizing a payment method less familiar to younger generations — checks. Fake check scams were the second most risky scam for adults ages 18-24 in a year where payment via online payment systems rose across all age groups. Fake check scams yielded one of the highest median dollar losses per encounter at $1,679 in 2020.

In our annual study of individuals that reported a scam to BBB Scam Tracker, people not only lost money, a majority reported losing time and confidence or peace of mind in the marketplace, with over one-third also losing personally identifiable information in the encounter.

For more highlights from Online scams rise during COVID-19 pandemic: 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, visit here.

