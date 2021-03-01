More people are buying homes in Rockford without ever stepping inside: here’s why

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One family turns to the web to buy a house without seeing it in-person. Housing experts talk about this trend, and one family weighs in about why they decided to get behind it.

The first time Allen and Aurora Coleman stepped foot inside their new, Rockford home last November was after they bought it.

“My 19-year-old was like, ‘Well, wasn’t that just a thing that people do? He didn’t even realize there was anything weird about it,” said Coleman.

After the Derecho swept through the Midwest and destroyed the couple’s home in Iowa last summer, the family knew they needed to move. But with Coronavirus limiting travel and home-viewing options, they had to complete the buying process in Illinois, virtually.

“We used a Facebook live for it, with him doing a walk-through and showing us every corner of every room,” said Coleman. “And then there’s no contact that has to be made at all.”

Conor Brown is the CEO of Rockford Area Realtors. He said 3D photography, virtual walkthroughs and tours over Zoom or FaceTime are increasing people’s willingness to buy a home without seeing it in-person. Brown said more people are deciding to move because they work remotely.

“There’s a lot of technology that’s going into this, that’s making it a lot better for consumers to make those choices,” said Brown.

Brown said buying a home without seeing it in-person is rare, but those people who do, research heavily, diminishing their risk.

“Before the house even hits the market, they’re exploring the neighborhoods, they’re exploring what shopping there is to offer,” said Brown.

Brown said Rockford Area Realtors aren’t seeing a lot of inventory. It dropped 60% so there’s only about 350 homes on the market.

