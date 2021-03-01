March to roar in like a lion, though chill to be short-lived

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You won’t likely find too many people sad to see February come to a close. Even though the month ended on a much milder note, days with below normal temperatures out numbered those with above normal temperatures by more than a two to one ratio.

The month closes as the sixth coldest on record here, dating back to 1906. Were it not for the late month thaw, it would’ve been, without question, the coldest ever. Interestingly, of the five Februaries to be colder than 2021, two have occurred in the past decade, and in back-to-back years, back in 2014 and 2015. From a snowfall standpoint, February, 2021 was fairly normal. The 9.2″ tally at month’s close is slightly above the 7.7″ typically witnessed in the month. For the winter as a whole, we stand at 34.5″, a solid 3.5″ above normal. However, with no snow in the forecast for at least the next ten days, that surplus may well turn into a deficit.

A strong cold front’s passage late Sunday has sent temperatures tumbling, and as clearing occurs in the evening and overnight hours, the cooling trend will only be accelerated. As we mark March’s arrival at 12:00am, temperatures will have fallen into the 20s areawide, with chills dipping into the teens and even the single digits in one or two spots.

As we prepare to head out the door Monday morning, we’ll certainly want to bundle up. Several of us are to awaken to temperatures in the teens, and many will encounter single digit wind chills as the work or school day commences.

Despite sunshine being in no short supply, temperatures are to struggle mightily throughout the day. Highs aren’t likely to reach much above the freezing mark in the Rockford Metro, while colder outlying locales may not even get to 30°.

Thus, the famous claim of March coming in like a lion is to very much hold true in 2021!

The chill, however, is to be extremely short-lived. Monday’s northwesterly winds are to be replaced by those blowing out of the southwest Tuesday, and, more importantly, blowing over largely bare ground in that direction. That should allow temperatures to return to the 40s with ease. Warming will continue more earnestly Wednesday, with the year’s first 50° high temperature not at all out of the question.

50°+ temperatures here are long overdue! In a typical year, our first such reading occurs on February 8th. In fact, we should’ve already had a high temperature at or above 55°! That typically happens for the first time on February 22. In fact, 60s by this time of the year shouldn’t even be discounted! Our first 60° high temperature occurs, on average, on March 9. All signs point to a lengthy mild spell that promises several days with highs in the 50s next week, and a run toward 60° may not be entirely out of the question at some point during the next two weeks. Stay tuned!

As for precipitation, our next chance for any rain or snowfall appears to be about ten days away.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.