Man stabbed, robbed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in Rockford on Sunday evening.

Police officers were sent to a local hospital for a stabbing victim at 5:18 p.m.. The victim, a 26-year-old man, said he was robbed by two Black males wearing dark-colored jackets, near Sav-A-Lot grocery store on W. State Street, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim said that he opened his car door and two men approached the vehicle. One of the men rifled through his pockets and as he attempted to fight him off, he took a knife cut to his hand.

The victim said $300 was taken from him, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.