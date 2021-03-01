Advertisement

Man stabbed, robbed in Rockford

The stabbing happened near Sav-A-Lot grocery store on W. State Street, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Armed robbery
Armed robbery(Gray tv)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in Rockford on Sunday evening.

Police officers were sent to a local hospital for a stabbing victim at 5:18 p.m.. The victim, a 26-year-old man, said he was robbed by two Black males wearing dark-colored jackets, near Sav-A-Lot grocery store on W. State Street, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim said that he opened his car door and two men approached the vehicle. One of the men rifled through his pockets and as he attempted to fight him off, he took a knife cut to his hand.

The victim said $300 was taken from him, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Rockford Police: Off-duty security guard shot in leg during birthday party
Gov. Pritzker signs bill extending benefits to first responders, essential workers
Wisconsin State Patrol badge
Rockford man arrested in Wisconsin after his 5th offense of driving under the influence
Man arrested after two hour standoff with police
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself in Meadow Trace home
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe

Latest News

Rock River near the Jefferson Street Bridge
Rockford FD on scene of water rescue on Rock River
Shooting arrests
Second man charged in Melrose Street shooting
Stellantis
Stellantis laying off 150 employees from Belvidere plant
Colin William Zielinski
Suspect identified after barricading himself in Rockford home