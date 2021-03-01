Man seen kicking dog on camera cited for animal cruelty

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After originally saying no citations would be issued, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has cited a man seen on video kicking a dog in a local parking lot.

According to LSO, it “completed its follow-up investigation into the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at DE Guns, located at 252 N. 134th St. Lincoln, NE. After completing the investigation and consulting with the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office, Joshua Hunkins was issued a citation by the Sheriff’s Office for animal cruelty.”

Originally, LSO said no citations would be issued.

A video was captured on the DE Guns surveillance system that shows Hunkins kick his dog while walking near his truck on Wednesday.

“During the investigation, Cain, the dog involved, was taken to an area veterinarian where he was examined. During this exam, Cain was determined to be in good health and had no injuries,” LSO said in a release.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.