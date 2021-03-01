Advertisement

Local girl scout troop sells cookies at Forest Hills Lodge

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the best parts of wintertime is knowing you can stock up on your favorite girl scout cookies once again and as the pandemic impacted the selling season last year local troop are hard at work making up for it.

Northern Illinois Girl Scout Troop 22-9 set- up shop in the parking lot of the Forest Hills Lodge selling 264 boxes Saturday and hoping to sell even more Sunday. The money will allow the girls to bring a butterfly garden to the Stateline to help save some endangered butterfly. Troop leader Sarah Nelson says all girl scout activities are on Zoom which has made it hard to keep some members active in the troop.

“It’s been kind of slow, some troops have had people drop out so it has been kind of mixed depending on where you are at. It’s been hard for us troop leaders to try and keep it going virtually but we are,” Nelson said.

Girl scout sales end March 21. You can get yours at the Forest City Lodge during the next few weekends or go online enter your zip code and support a local troop that way.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker signs bill extending benefits to first responders, essential workers
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe
Man arrested after two hour standoff with police
Rockford Police: Man arrested after barricading himself in Meadow Trace home
Generic crime scene tape photo.
Rockford Police: Off-duty security guard shot in the leg during a birthday party on East State Street.
Wisconsin State Patrol badge
Rockford man arrested in Wisconsin after his 5th offense of driving under the influence

Latest News

23 News at 10
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday morning
A cold start to March is on tap, but milder times are ahead.
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 2/28/2021
Rare Disease Day will be celebrated Sunday, February 28. It is a rare date on the calendar and...
Raising awareness during Rare Disease Day