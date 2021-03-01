Local girl scout troop sells cookies at Forest Hills Lodge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the best parts of wintertime is knowing you can stock up on your favorite girl scout cookies once again and as the pandemic impacted the selling season last year local troop are hard at work making up for it.

Northern Illinois Girl Scout Troop 22-9 set- up shop in the parking lot of the Forest Hills Lodge selling 264 boxes Saturday and hoping to sell even more Sunday. The money will allow the girls to bring a butterfly garden to the Stateline to help save some endangered butterfly. Troop leader Sarah Nelson says all girl scout activities are on Zoom which has made it hard to keep some members active in the troop.

“It’s been kind of slow, some troops have had people drop out so it has been kind of mixed depending on where you are at. It’s been hard for us troop leaders to try and keep it going virtually but we are,” Nelson said.

Girl scout sales end March 21. You can get yours at the Forest City Lodge during the next few weekends or go online enter your zip code and support a local troop that way.

