Kane scores 400th goal as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal, Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 44 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks closed out a successful February in style, beating the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 on Sunday night.

Kane and Alex DeBrincat got loose for a 2-on-1 midway through the third period. The 32-year-old Kane kept the puck, waited for sprawled Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek to slide by him and then beat Thomas Greiss on the stick side for his team-best 11th of the season.

Kane pumped both of his arms after becoming the 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is the fourth player in franchise history to reach the milestone, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita and longtime star Steve Larmer.

Pius Suter, Ryan Carpenter, Dominik Kubalik and DeBrincat also scored in the third as Chicago broke open a tight game against last-place Detroit. Carpenter also scored in the first, DeBrincat added three assists and Kane posted a three-point night.

Bouncing back nicely from a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday night, the Blackhawks closed out a 9-3-1 February with their third win in four games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.