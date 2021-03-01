Advertisement

Illinois close to $3 per gallon of gas

The latest price jumps are a direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline
Gas prices are rising in part because of the bad weather conditions in Texas, which forced refineries to shut down.
Gas prices are rising in part because of the bad weather conditions in Texas, which forced refineries to shut down. As drivers head to the pumps experts, explain they will need to price shop to find the best deal.(WCJB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices continue to increase, with the national average up nine cents on the week to $2.72.

The average cost of gas per gallon in Rockford is currently $2.875, down from Sunday at $2.877 but up from the week prior at $2.805, month before at $2.559 and one year ago at $2.469. Click here to view current gasoline price averages

That is a 30 cent increase from the beginning of February, 28 cents more than a year ago and the most expensive daily national average since Aug. 2019.

The latest price jumps are a direct result of February’s winter storm that took 26 U.S. refineries offline and pushed refinery utilization from an average of about 83 percent down to an atypical low of 68 percent, according to the Energy Information Administration.

AAA forecasts the national gas price average to hit at least $2.80 in March. For motorists, that means they can expect continued increases of at least 5 to 10 cents in local markets until refinery operations are stable.

“Barring hurricane season, March may bring the most expensive pump prices of 2021,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “While the month is roaring in like a lion, by the end of it we could see some relief at the pump as refineries resume normal operations, especially if crude oil prices show signs of stability.”

While California ($3.68) and Hawaii ($3.46) started the year above the $3 per gallon mark, a few other states have followed or are close to following suit: Washington ($3.09), Nevada ($3.01), Arizona ($2.98), Pennsylvania ($2.95), Oregon ($2.95), Illinois ($2.89), Washington, D.C. ($2.88) and Alaska ($2.87).

Today, every state average is more expensive on the week and the month. Only three states have averages cheaper year-over-year: Hawaii (-10 cents), Alaska (-7 cents) and Oregon (-3 cents.)

Although a stronger dollar and market concerns regarding interest rates pushed crude prices lower to end the week, prices increased over $2 earlier in the week — up to $63.22 — due to growing market optimism that as vaccines become more available, crude demand will recover.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more here

