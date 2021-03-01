Advertisement

Harlem finishes 2nd, Oregon takes 3rd at Hononegah Invite

Hononegah hosted a ten-team girls bowling invite at Forest Hills Lanes in Loves Park on Sunday.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - There is no state series this year for boys and girls bowling. However, on Sunday, ten of the top 16 girls’ teams that competed at state last year came out to Forest Hills Lanes for the Hononegah Invite. A tournament that had a state championship feel to it.

Just like in 2020, Harlem finished as the runners-up to Lockport. The Huskies had the team lead going into the final game, but the Porters outscored Harlem 1023-933 in Game 6 to win the tournament by 53 pins.

The Oregon Co-op was a distant third, but Rebecca Meyers had a strong showing. The senior finished second overall just three pins behind Lockport’s Chloe Siezega.

The individual high-game best went to Hononegah’s Cassidy Davenport. The freshman rolled a 268 in Game 5.

Team Standings

  1. Lockport - 5,963
  2. Harlem - 5,910
  3. Oregon - 5,617
  4. South Elgin - 5,568
  5. Hononegah - 5,495
  6. Metea Valley - 5,328
  7. Rock Island - 5,156
  8. Joliet West - 5,146
  9. Buffalo Grove - 4,904
  10. Sycamore - 4,855

Individual Standings - Series (Top 10)

  1. Chloe Siezega (Lockport) - 1,308 (218.00 avg.)
  2. Rebecca Meyers (Oregon) - 1,305 (217.50 avg.)
  3. Paige Carpenter (Harlem) - 1,273 (212.17 avg.)
  4. Isabella Colon (Lockport) - 1,260 (210.00 avg.)
  5. Madison Davenport (Hononegah) - 1,240 (206.67 avg.)
  6. Monica Darrow (South Elgin) - 1,238 (206.33 avg.)
  7. Sydney Lewis (Metea Valley) - 1,203 (200.50 avg.)
  8. Madison Woodman (Harlem) - 1,197 (199.50 avg.)
  9. Olivia Watton (Harlem) - 1,192 (198.67 avg.)
  10. Sammantha Meyers (Oregon) - 1,186 (197.67 avg.)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

