Advertisement

Amid Amazon union vote, Biden endorses workers’ freedom to choose

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is backing the effort by Amazon workers to unionize.

He made his support for the workers clear Sunday night, appearing to warn Amazon not to deter them.

Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name in the video posted to Twitter.

However, he make a reference to employees in Alabama, where a milestone union election is underway at an Amazon facility in Bessemer.

Eligible workers are voting by mail on whether to form the company’s first U.S.-based union.

Amazon waged an aggressive anti-union campaign leading up to the vote, which began on Feb. 8 and runs through March 29.

Biden was very clear, saying, “There should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene tape photo.
Rockford Police: Off-duty security guard shot in leg during birthday party
Gov. Pritzker signs bill extending benefits to first responders, essential workers
Wisconsin State Patrol badge
Rockford man arrested in Wisconsin after his 5th offense of driving under the influence
Man arrested after two hour standoff with police
Rockford man arrested after barricading himself in Meadow Trace home
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing since Tuesday found safe

Latest News

The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings
Shooting arrests
Second man charged in Melrose Street shooting
President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a...
Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
Stellantis
Stellantis laying off 150 employees from Belvidere plant