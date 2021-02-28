Advertisement

Voices of Inspiration hosts food drive at West Middle School in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jeremiah Griffin is a pastor at Halsted Road Baptist Church and works with Voices of Inspiration. Griffin says they normally hold their food drives in the Lutheran Church parking lot across the street from the school but moved the drive with enough room to accommodate everyone.

Griffin says, “Probably the best thing to happen with COVID is we became aware of what’s going on in our community. It’s not just enough that we’re giving kids lunches at school and just giving people a little bit of help, but understand and realize how many people are actually hungry right now. It’s been just a joy getting to know all the volunteers and Voices of Inspiration.”

The organization says if they have leftover boxes of food, they will be giving it away Sunday at churches all over Rockford’s west side. You can check their Facebook page for the latest information.

