Advertisement

Rockford Police: Man arrested after barricading himself in Meadow Trace home

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man barricades himself in his Rockford home for more than two hours Saturday, later leading to his arrest.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Multiple Rockford Police officers were then called to the 7100 block of Meadow Trace for reports of a man barricaded in his home. At the time, police blocked off the entrance into the Lexington Farms neighborhood for a few hours not allowing homeowners in or out of the area.

The man was later taken into custody. It’s unknown what charges he is facing at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker signs bill extending benefits to first responders, essential workers
Paying Highway Toll.
Illinois Tollway permanently eliminates cash payments
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
Illinois’ 22nd District seat now sits empty just 72 hours after being filled as former House...
Madigan names second successor after forcing out first pick
Marquise D. Caldwell
Rockford man charged after Cherryvale Mall shooting

Latest News

Harlem bands create virtual concert
Harlem bands create virtual concert, marking first time playing together in one year
KEA opens school on Rockford's west side
Kikifer’s Entrepreneurial Academy opens new facility on Rockford’s west side
Wedding vendors host open house
Area wedding vendors host open house at indoor Rockford City Market
J-Hawk senior Latrell Graham chips in 22 points in the road victory over the Titans.
Jefferson, Auburn notch NIC-10 wins