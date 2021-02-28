Rockford Police: Man arrested after barricading himself in Meadow Trace home
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man barricades himself in his Rockford home for more than two hours Saturday, later leading to his arrest.
The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Multiple Rockford Police officers were then called to the 7100 block of Meadow Trace for reports of a man barricaded in his home. At the time, police blocked off the entrance into the Lexington Farms neighborhood for a few hours not allowing homeowners in or out of the area.
The man was later taken into custody. It’s unknown what charges he is facing at this time.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.