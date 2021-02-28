Rockford Police: Man arrested after barricading himself in Meadow Trace home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man barricades himself in his Rockford home for more than two hours Saturday, later leading to his arrest.

Barricaded male subject in the 7100 block of Meadow Trace. Please avoid the area until further notice. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 27, 2021

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Multiple Rockford Police officers were then called to the 7100 block of Meadow Trace for reports of a man barricaded in his home. At the time, police blocked off the entrance into the Lexington Farms neighborhood for a few hours not allowing homeowners in or out of the area.

The man was later taken into custody. It’s unknown what charges he is facing at this time.

UPDATE: The male barricaded subject on Meadow Trace is now in custody. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 27, 2021

This is a developing story.

