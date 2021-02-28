Rockford man arrested in Wisconsin after his 5th offense of driving under the influence

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Wisconsin State Patrol arrests 34-year-old Ronald Brown from Rockford after a two-car accident.

Troopers responded to a car crash on I-39/90 near the Humes Road exit to find a Black Pontiac sedan with no one inside. Troopers later located Brown who looked to be intoxicated. The troopers conducted a sobriety test which Brown failed leading to his arrest for operating while intoxicated.

This was Brown’s 5th OWI offense.

