Raising awareness during Rare Disease Day

Rare Disease Day will be celebrated Sunday, February 28.
Rare Disease Day will be celebrated Sunday, February 28. It is a rare date on the calendar and draws attention to the nature of rare conditions that affect thousands of people in our communities.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last day of February is considered Rare Disease Day and its a day meant to raise awareness about different rare diseases and how they impact patients daily lives.

Rare Disease day was first celebrate in Europe on February 29 of 2008 on a rare date that only happens once every four years. Ever since then, the last day of February is designated for the campaign which was picked up by the United States in 2009.

1 in 20 people live with a rare disease at some point in their life with many of those illnesses having no cure or going undiagnosed. Rare Disease Day is meant to improve the knowledge of the community and to bring attention before policy makers and leaders about how to help those in need.

For more details on the campaign you can visits Rarediseaseeday.org.

