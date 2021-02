ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shots were fired at a large party in the 600 block of East State Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Shooting investigation - 610 E State St - Officers on scene for a large party/shots fired. 1 victim self transported to a local hospital with a non life threatening injury. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 28, 2021

Rockford Police say when officers arrived on scene one victim had gone to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

