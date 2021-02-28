Advertisement

Kikifer’s Entrepreneurial Academy opens new facility on Rockford’s west side

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The new learning facility will serve hundreds of students throughout the Rockford community.

The new building will be the primary campus for Kikifer’s Entrepreneurial Academy, which looks to provide in-person learning to 250 students and offering virtual classes to hundreds of other kids. The school was founded by a Rockford couple in 2019 becoming the first black owned private school recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Sister Keishonda of KEA says, “Whether its getting a good grade on their test or doing something right and helping out at home, our students are striving to be like a role model they see in front of them. Excellence in their community and at home.”

You can click here to enroll your student for the 2021-2022 school year.

