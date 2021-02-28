Advertisement

Jefferson, Auburn notch NIC-10 wins

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a handful of basketball games remaining for teams in the NIC-10 every matchup looms large for those vying for a conference championship.

Jefferson heads to Boylan, with hopes of extending their lead in Division B. The J-Hawks remain undefeated in NIC-10 play, after a 50-34 win over Boylan. After starting the season 0-2, Jefferson (8-3, 8-0) has now won eight straight. Senior guard Latrell Graham paced the J-Hawks in scoring with 22 points.

Auburn knocks off Freeport 57-52, giving the Knights their 5th conference win. Auburn is 3rd in Division B behind Boylan, and Harlem.

