Harlem bands create virtual concert, marking first time playing together in one year

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic moved Harlem School District students remote, members of the four Harlem High School and Middle School bands came together to perform.

This comes as students within the district are taking part in full remote learning or participate in a hybrid option allowing kids in the classroom twice a week. being separate for the entire duration since changed Saturday, as students got the chance to come to school for one-hour to film a few pieces with the band. Those pieces will soon be created into a virtual concert video for friends and family to enjoy.

Tim Perian, Director of Bands at Harlem High School says, “It’s not exactly the same. But it’s going to look a little bit different without an in-person audience. But it is exciting to make music together and it’s going to be fun to see what that sounds like. I haven’t heard that in awhile.”

The virtual concert will be posted on YouTube in the next couple of week along with the schools website and other social media platforms.

