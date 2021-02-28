Breezy, cooler end to February followed by a sun-filled stretch starting March 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the 50s stayed away from the Stateline due to our snow still on the ground, there are plenty of 50s in the forecast along with more sunshine to welcome March 2021.

There is a storm system that will bring the region a few showers that will quickly end Sunday morning. These will be extremely scattered and very light. Patchy fog is also likely overnight as our winds will remain light. Be sure to use those low beam headlights increase your following distance if you need to travel and have reduced visibilities.

A cold front will also move through northern Illinois Sunday afternoon. Luckily it’ll stay dry but it will ramp up our winds to have them come out of the west. Breezes 35-40 miles per hour are possible through Sunday evening. If the cold front holds up until the early afternoon hours, Sunday’s high temperatures will get into the 40s.

Following this, you can expect our snowpack to continue dwindling with mild pacific air dominating the forecast. It will keep our pattern quiet and filled with lots of sunshine. At this rate, much if not all of our snowpack on the ground will be gone by next weekend, except for any massive piles sitting around.

Meteorological spring also starts on Monday and many other milestones follow that. Daylight saving time starts on March 14, which also marks our first 7 p.m. sunset, astronomical spring begins on March 20 and Rockford’s average high will be 50 degrees two days later on March 22. Lots to look forward to and with the weather pattern in the next several days, it will definitely feel like spring out there.

