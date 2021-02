BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old man arrives at the Beloit Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon.

We are investigating after a 20-year-old male arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room with a non-life... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Beloit Police are investigating the shooting and say the man was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. Police ask you reach out to the department with any information.

