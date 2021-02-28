Advertisement

Area wedding vendors host open house at indoor Rockford City Market

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local wedding coordinators set up a venue open house at the indoor Rockford City Market on Saturday to show lovers what their wedding could look like.

2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for event planners across the Rockford region. However, many are hopeful that 2021 will bring better fortunes. The indoor Rockford City Market building has expanded its offerings for weddings and events, even debuting a new bridal suite to help make the big day a little easier.

Becca Bartels of the Rockford City Market says, “Our Bridal Suite is on our second floor, it’s separate from both our event spaces. It’s a huge room for brides and bridesmaids to get ready, space for dresses makeup and more. There’s a ton of great photo ops for photographers, a ton of natural light which leads to some really great wedding photos.”

Event planners are hopeful for the spring wedding season to be busy as last year led to many canceled or postponed weddings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker signs bill extending benefits to first responders, essential workers
Paying Highway Toll.
Illinois Tollway permanently eliminates cash payments
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
Illinois’ 22nd District seat now sits empty just 72 hours after being filled as former House...
Madigan names second successor after forcing out first pick
Marquise D. Caldwell
Rockford man charged after Cherryvale Mall shooting

Latest News

Harlem bands create virtual concert
Harlem bands create virtual concert, marking first time playing together in one year
KEA opens school on Rockford's west side
Kikifer’s Entrepreneurial Academy opens new facility on Rockford’s west side
Man arrested after two hour standoff with police
Rockford Police: Man arrested after barricading himself in Meadow Trace home
J-Hawk senior Latrell Graham chips in 22 points in the road victory over the Titans.
Jefferson, Auburn notch NIC-10 wins