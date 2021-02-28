Area wedding vendors host open house at indoor Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local wedding coordinators set up a venue open house at the indoor Rockford City Market on Saturday to show lovers what their wedding could look like.

2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for event planners across the Rockford region. However, many are hopeful that 2021 will bring better fortunes. The indoor Rockford City Market building has expanded its offerings for weddings and events, even debuting a new bridal suite to help make the big day a little easier.

Becca Bartels of the Rockford City Market says, “Our Bridal Suite is on our second floor, it’s separate from both our event spaces. It’s a huge room for brides and bridesmaids to get ready, space for dresses makeup and more. There’s a ton of great photo ops for photographers, a ton of natural light which leads to some really great wedding photos.”

Event planners are hopeful for the spring wedding season to be busy as last year led to many canceled or postponed weddings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

