Aquin, Pecatonica girls square off in NUIC rematch

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - After a loss to Aquin earlier in the week Pecatonica looks to get a home win against Bulldogs.

Aquin controlled the game from tip to buzzer, winning the game 61-37. Double-digit efforts from Alyssa London (11) and Ashley Lamm (10) in the point column propel the bulldogs to the win. Aquin returns home for a matchup with Durand next week.

Despite a 16 point effort from junior Maddy Carlson, the Lady Indians drops their third straight contest. The team now looks ahead to a matchup with Lena Winslow Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.