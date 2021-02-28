Aquin, Pecatonica girls square off in NUIC rematch
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - After a loss to Aquin earlier in the week Pecatonica looks to get a home win against Bulldogs.
Aquin controlled the game from tip to buzzer, winning the game 61-37. Double-digit efforts from Alyssa London (11) and Ashley Lamm (10) in the point column propel the bulldogs to the win. Aquin returns home for a matchup with Durand next week.
Despite a 16 point effort from junior Maddy Carlson, the Lady Indians drops their third straight contest. The team now looks ahead to a matchup with Lena Winslow Wednesday.
