Winnebago Co. adds 31 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The health department says 40,815 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Appointments are still available for a vaccine clinic taking place February 23rd at Northern...
Appointments are still available for a vaccine clinic taking place February 23rd at Northern Maine Community College.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 31 cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,734 from 26,703 on Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 438, up from 436 Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.4 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 40,815 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 34 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 18 report of 49.

