Stateline Slam Recap - February 26
(WIFR) - Here are the highlights and scores from another week of the Stateline Slam.
Boys
FINAL: #3 Lutheran 83, Winnebago 68
FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 57, Byron 54
FINAL: Rockford Christian 57, Dixon 56
FINAL: Stillman Valley 61, Rock Falls 53
FINAL: North Boone 70, Oregon 63
FINAL: Aquin 58, Pecatonica 48
FINAL: Orangeville 60, Durand 48
FINAL: Dakota 43, Pearl City 33
FINAL: Scales Mound 57, Lena-Winslow 41
FINAL: Eastland 55, Amboy 34
FINAL: Milledgeville 51, Forreston 31
FINAL: AFC 53, Polo 49
Girls
FINAL: #5 Winnebago 64, Lutheran 52
FINAL: Dixon 48, Rockford Christian 37
FINAL: Byron 50, Genoa-Kingston 36
FINAL: Rock Falls 43, Stillman Valley 35
FINAL: Oregon 52, North Boone 24
FINAL: Stockton 51, Lena-Winslow 49
FINAL: Sycamore 56, Rochelle 30
