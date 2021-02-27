Advertisement

Stateline Slam Recap - February 26

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Here are the highlights and scores from another week of the Stateline Slam.

Boys

FINAL: #3 Lutheran 83, Winnebago 68

FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 57, Byron 54

FINAL: Rockford Christian 57, Dixon 56

FINAL: Stillman Valley 61, Rock Falls 53

FINAL: North Boone 70, Oregon 63

FINAL: Aquin 58, Pecatonica 48

FINAL: Orangeville 60, Durand 48

FINAL: Dakota 43, Pearl City 33

FINAL: Scales Mound 57, Lena-Winslow 41

FINAL: Eastland 55, Amboy 34

FINAL: Milledgeville 51, Forreston 31

FINAL: AFC 53, Polo 49

Girls

FINAL: #5 Winnebago 64, Lutheran 52

FINAL: Dixon 48, Rockford Christian 37

FINAL: Byron 50, Genoa-Kingston 36

FINAL: Rock Falls 43, Stillman Valley 35

FINAL: Oregon 52, North Boone 24

FINAL: Stockton 51, Lena-Winslow 49

FINAL: Sycamore 56, Rochelle 30

