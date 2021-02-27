Mild weekend ahead to close out an otherwise wintry, cold February 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures about 5-10 degrees above normal are in store for the weekend, which will help close out an overall cold and snow-filled February 2021 in the Stateline. We do still have snow cover on the ground but that will gradually go away in the days ahead as each day calls for a forecast high above freezing.

A quick-moving disturbance moves through the Stateline early Friday night that will give most of us some light rain showers, mixing with some snow to our north. This will all be out of here early in the overnight hours. Expect sunny skies for Saturday and temperatures will once again soar into the mid-to-upper 40s. This weekend will be the warmest weekend of the past 15 weeks. Some spots could hit 50 degrees as early as Saturday, too.

We are overdue for our first high of 50 degrees, which normally occurs on February 8. We’ll finally get that 50 degree reading Saturday, especially the further south and east you are of Rockford. If not, it most definitely will occur next week. As of Friday night, Rockford officially has 4 inches of snow cover left. Anything left will continue to melt over the weekend with the grass returning next week, ending a long duration of continuous snow cover.

The sun each day continues to get more powerful, as its angle continues to get higher in our skies. When this happens, the more radiation from its rays hits the surface and it helps aid in daytime heating. When there is a deep snowpack, that snow reflects some of that energy back into space which gives us less heating. Now with the snowpack on its way out, more daytime heating will occur sending our temperatures more above normal.

Monday is the only day that calls for forecast high temperatures below normal in the 30s, after the passage of a cold front that will briefly drop our temperatures to that level. Weather remains dry for next week with highs in the upper 40s, with 50s likely by the middle of next week. Enjoy this stretch because the mild temperatures look to continue well into March, with a bit more favored of an active pattern coming potentially a bit later into March.

