Winnebago Co. adds 26 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.7 percent.
A digital rendering of antibodies attacking the COVID-19 virus. (Storyblocks)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 26 cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,703 from 26,677 on Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 436, up from 434 Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.7 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 40,083 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 34 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 18 report of 49.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

