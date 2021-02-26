Stillman Valley’s Ballard scores her 1,000th career point despite injury

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Sometimes there are things in life we just cannot control, like sports injuries. A freak accident can derail one’s plans in a heartbeat. But then, there are moments where everyone can come together and make things right.

Stillman Valley’s Georgia Ballard was finally getting ready for her senior year of basketball. However, she tore a couple of ligaments in her right ankle in one of the first practices of the shortened season. Tuesday, she had surgery for her injury and on Wednesday, she stepped onto the court for the last time. She doesn’t plan to play sports in college. Dixon and the Cardinals agreed to let her score the first six points for Stillman, helping her reach 1,000 points for her career. She’s thankful for that opportunity.

“You can’t focus on the whys. Like, why did this happen now, why is this happening, why couldn’t it have been different, why couldn’t we have started the season earlier so this didn’t happen,” explained Ballard. “If I were to fixate on all those whys, I would lose all the importance of what this season actually really means to me.”

“So, I had to get over it pretty quick. I had to say to myself, you just have a different position on the team now and that’s okay. You just take on a different roll and you help your team no matter what.”

Ballard will go through six weeks of weightless therapy before taking on “aggressive” physical therapy for 3-4 months. Ballard had her parents in the stands on Wednesday as she scored those three baskets. She says the move by the Dutchesses to allow her to reach that milestone was more about sportsmanship than anything.

“There’s so many different scenarios that play out in my head about, how could I have actually ‘earned’ the points, but looking back at it, and talking with everyone, while I may not have stole the ball and scored a layup or something crazy like that, I still got myself up and walked myself onto the court to earn those six points. So, I think that’s something to say.”

