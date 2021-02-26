Rain/Snow Mix Likely Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds will unfold this afternoon with southerly winds 10 - 15 MPH. Highs will have no problem hitting the low 40′s. Tonight we could see a rain/snow mix move in between midnight and 6AM Saturday. Some locations might just see a half an inch of accumulation. Tomorrow and Sunday will include dry conditions with highs in the mid to low 40′s. And that looks to continue for a good chunk of next week.

