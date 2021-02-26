Pec Playhouse Theatre roof collapses, taking donations

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The roof of the auditorium of Pec Playhouse Theatre collapsed on Feb. 24 when the center beam above the first row of the audience seating cracked under the weight of accumulated snow and ice, the theatre said on Friday morning.

The collapse brought much of the lighting and heating systems down into the audience seating area. The value of the damages is unknown at this time, but the theatre’s asset team is working with their insurance agency to get a full assessment by next week.

The theatre has been closed due to the pandemic since March of 2020, no one was present in the theatre at the time of the collapse, according to the Pec Playhouse Theatre.

“This damage is devastating to a place most of our volunteers think of as a second home,” according to Pec Playhouse Theatre President Suzanne Wiegert, adding the entire theatre board of directors were thankful. “Beyond grateful the collapse happened during the closure and that no one was present.”

Most years, the theatre would be buzzing with activity of performances, auditions, and readying the space for patrons. The Pec Playhouse asset team has been in contact with local construction companies to discuss what it will take to rebuild, according to the Pec Playhouse Theatre.

“Over the last year, we have been dealt many blows from making the difficult decision to shut down, losing our storage space for costumes, and now the roof collapse. But as they say in our business, The show must go on,” Wiegert said.

If you would like to donate to help the theatre raise the roof, click the donate link on their website here. Pec Playhouse Theatre is a non-profit, community, volunteer theatre founded in 1991 which stages five productions annually.

“Although we are experiencing our intermission, we fully plan to rebuild to bring the joy of theatre to our community once again,” Wiegert said.

