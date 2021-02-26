Advertisement

Mulhall wins Belvidere alderperson primary by coin toss

After an even heat, Natalie Mulhall defeated incumbent Daniel Arevalo in the primary contest Friday.
Natalie Mulhall
Natalie Mulhall
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The primary race for the Belvidere City Ward 2 Alderperson position ended with the flip of a coin. After an even heat, Natalie Mulhall won the primary contest against incumbent Daniel Arevalo on Friday.

After each candidate was at 104 votes a piece, two mail in ballots were received in the Boone County Clerk’s office by USPS mail. The ballots were postmarked Feb. 23 and the signatures matched, so both ballots were counted. The ballots revealed one vote for each candidate, which meant the candidates remained tied after all votes for Ward 2 were counted.

By Illinois statute, the race must be decided by lot. The coin toss that determined Mulhall to be the winner was held in the Boone County Board room of the Boone County Administration Building.

