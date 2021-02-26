Advertisement

Illinois Tollway permanently eliminates cash payments

The move comes nearly a year after the tollway suspended cash tolls in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Paying Highway Toll.
Paying Highway Toll.(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The days of paying cash on the Illinois Tollway are gone forever.

The tollway announced Thursday it is permanently eliminating cash toll collections and will accept only I-Pass, E-ZPass or online payments. Customers unable to pay online can pay by check or money order.

The move comes nearly a year after the tollway suspended cash tolls in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tollway also said it will begin a program in May to help low-income drivers by waiving deposits on I-PASS transponders and adding $20 in tolls to people with household incomes up to 2 1/2 times the poverty line.

“We remain committed to helping the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” tollway Executive Director José Alvarez said.

More than 92% of toll payments in 2019 used I-Pass or E-ZPass and that number has grown during the pandemic, the tollway said.

The tollway lets drivers who don’t use I-Pass and E-ZPass to pay within 14 days or risk a $3 fine for passenger vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois’ 22nd District seat now sits empty just 72 hours after being filled as former House...
Madigan names second successor after forcing out first pick
Rico Jefferson
Rockford man charged after Melrose Street shooting
Illinois’ 22nd District seat now sits empty just 72 hours after being filled as former House...
Michael Madigan’s successor in the Illinois House resigns three days after being picked
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs criminal reform bill
Illinois lawmakers defend police reform bill
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital

Latest News

Pec Playhouse Theatre
Pec Playhouse Theatre roof collapses, taking donations
National division 1 women's basketball tournament to come to Rockford
National division 1 women's basketball tournament to come to Rockford
Bath and Body Fusion rings in its 10th anniversary with many celebrations throughout the week.
Bath and Body Fusion celebrates 10 years in downtown Rockford
Introduce a girl to engineering day
Collins Aerospace celebrates Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day