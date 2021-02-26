IDPH: 2,441 new COVID-19 cases, 55 more deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,441 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths on Friday.

The deaths reported Thursday are listed below:

- Champaign County: 1 male 90′s

- Christian County: 1 male 70′s

- Coles County: 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 2 females 40′s, 3 males 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 2 females 60′s, 4 males 60′s, 3 females 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 4 males 80′s, 2 females 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- Crawford County: 1 male 70′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50′s

- Grundy County: 1 male 70′s

- Kane County: 1 male 80′s

- Kendall County: 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 70′s

- LaSalle County: 1 male 70′s

- Livingston County: 1 male 70′s

- Massac County: 1 female 80′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- McLean County: 1 male 60′s

- Mercer County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 2 females 90′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 50′s

- Warren County: 1 female 90′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,183,667 cases, including 20,460 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total of 17,988,085. As of Thursday night, 1,393 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 174 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 19 to 25 is 2.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 19 to 25 is 2.7 percent.

A total of doses of 2,726,745 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 444,500 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,171,245. A total of 2,543,620 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 307,382 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 68,988 doses. On Thursday, 102,670 doses were administered in Illinois, marking the second highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date.

