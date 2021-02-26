Guilford students partner with RRVBC to host blood donation competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local high school students make a plan to meet blood shortage demands with a friendly competition.

“Blood is a big thing in this world that a lot of people need,” said Guilford High School SAC leader, Isabel Rundall.

Students who participate in the Health Academy Student Advisory Committee (SAC) at Guilford High School in Rockford, said the continuous blood shortage inspired them to take action.

“I think it’s really important to go donate blood,” said SAC leader, Baraa Thannoon. “I know it’s going to impact and save lots of families and people.”

Baraa Thannoon and her classmates came up with idea of a blood donation competition, which starts Monday, March 1 and runs through the next 3 months.

“The students thought, well what if we made it a little bit bigger,” said Guilford High School SAC Advisor, JJ Tews.

JJ Tews oversees the Student Health Committee and said members reached out to more than 30 schools across 8 different counties.

“They kind of wanted to make a challenge to other schools that would be beneficial for our community,” said Tews.

Everyone wanting to participate can go to any Rock River Valley Blood Center location. You just have to mention which school you want your donation to go toward. RRVBC Recruiter, Allysa Eller, said donating blood right now is crucial.

“Normally we would collect about 3,000 units, just from our high schools,” said Eller. “So that’s where it’s been a really big impact this school year because there is still patients in need.”

Yhhya Sidiqui said the most important thing is to help make someone’s life better.

“All of us are going through a hard time, and being able to make a difference and do something well for people is important,” said Sidiqui.

Tews said one school from Harvard, Stockton and Eastland confirmed they will participate, and the committee is still working on getting 5-10 more schools on board. The winner will receive a trophy and bragging rights.

