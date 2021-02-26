Advertisement

Former Rep. Kodatt declines salary

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza requested former Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt decline the full month’s salary he was entitled to under current Illinois law for the days he served.

Kodatt informed the comptroller’s office via email Friday that, “In the spirit of good governance and in the best interest of the people of the state of Illinois I decline the one month salary to which I am entitled by law,” according to Mendoza’s office.

Comptroller Mendoza is making a similar request of newly appointed Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar, who will serve these last two business days of February but is entitled to a full month’s pay under the law.

Former Speaker Michael Madigan’s final paycheck for a full month’s salary has already gone out for him representing the 22nd District for most of the month of February, according to Mendoza’s office.

“Taxpayers should not have to pay three different representatives three full months’ salary for the same seat for the same month,” Mendoza said.

Comptroller Mendoza has introduced legislation, SB 484 and HB 3104, sponsored by State Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, and State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, called the “No Exit Bonus” bill, which would provide that legislators going forward are paid on a pro-rated basis for each day of service – not a full month’s salary for a day or two of service. She expects broad bipartisan support.

